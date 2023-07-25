MillenniumPost
Home > Bengal > 34 cobra hatchlings rescued from school
Bengal

34 cobra hatchlings rescued from school

BY Team MP25 July 2023 5:45 PM GMT

Jalpaiguri: 34 Indian cobra hatchlings were spotted in the water pump room of Marwari Girls’ School on Merchant Road, in Jalpaiguri, on Tuesday.

Rima Tiwari, the headmistress in-charge of the school, stated that the staff responsible for preparing the mid-day meal for the students spotted the snakes. A voluntary organisation was informed about this and they arrived at the scene to conduct the rescue operation in three rounds.

Each baby Indian cobra snake was carefully retrieved. The school authorities suspended classes for the day.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X
X