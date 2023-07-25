34 cobra hatchlings rescued from school

Jalpaiguri: 34 Indian cobra hatchlings were spotted in the water pump room of Marwari Girls’ School on Merchant Road, in Jalpaiguri, on Tuesday.



Rima Tiwari, the headmistress in-charge of the school, stated that the staff responsible for preparing the mid-day meal for the students spotted the snakes. A voluntary organisation was informed about this and they arrived at the scene to conduct the rescue operation in three rounds.

Each baby Indian cobra snake was carefully retrieved. The school authorities suspended classes for the day.