33-yr-old man gets Rs 1K in bank account monthly via widow pension scheme

The 33-year-old Chiranjit Bal from Mathabhanga’s Pachagarh village Panchayat area, has been receiving Rs 1,000 monthly through the state widow pension scheme in his bank account.

As an e-rickshaw driver, Chiranjit’s unexpected inclusion in the scheme has raised questions, including how a young man became a beneficiary of the widow pension scheme. The bank authorities have declined to comment on the matter.

Chiranjit Ball stated: “Recently, I discovered that Rs 1,000 is being deposited into my account every month. However, I never applied for any allowance and I was unaware of the funds entering my account. Upon updating my bank passbook, I learned that the money is from the state widow pension scheme. This appears to be due to administrative negligence and I request that this money be withdrawn from my account.”

Kunti Barman, the Pradhan of Pachagarh village Panchayat, commented: “Widow pension scheme money is not supposed to go into the account of a young person. After looking into the issue, I will inform the higher authorities to address the matter appropriately.”