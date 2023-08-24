33 BJP leaders resign in Siliguri

Siliguri: As soon as a new committee was announced, the BJP in Siliguri suffered a major jolt with 33 BJP leaders resigning from their posts. Arun Mandal, district president of BJP Siliguri Organising Committee however claimed that he hadn’t received any resignation letters.



“I haven’t received any resignation letters yet. We held meetings where all the mandal presidents were present,” he added. BJP had declared the names of new committee members of Siliguri Organising committee on August 20.

Following this, about 33 BJP leaders tendered their resignations to the district president.

According to sources, new members were given posts instead of old party members. A major discontent is brewing within the party that could create future damages, feel political observers.

14 mandal presidents, 10 Yuva Morcha leaders, Shikha Maitra, Mahila Morcha President of Siliguri Organising Committee, Sourav Sarkar, former district secretary, two former district vice-presidents, two secretaries of district committee along with three district vice-presidents have tendered resignations.

Prasenjit Paul, vice-president of Siliguri Organising Committee who was again selected as vice-president, also resigned from his post.

“This is an internal matter of the party. We have some issues for which we have taken this step. We hope our senior leaders will look into the matter. However, we will not leave the party,” he said.