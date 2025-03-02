32nd West Bengal State Science Congress concludes

Kolkata: The three-day 32nd West Bengal State Science and Technology Congress organised by the Bengal department of Science & Technology and Biotechnology, ended on Sunday at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town.

Selected candidates from the six regional congresses presented their papers at various technical sessions on 12 disciplines that included Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Statistics, Mathematical Sciences, IT, and Applications, Engineering Science and Technology, Earth Sciences including Geoinformatics, Hydrogeology, Botany, Zoology, Biotechnology, Physiology and Medical Sciences, including Forensic Sciences, Environmental Sciences, including Climate Change, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Veterinary Sciences and the focal theme: Applications of Emerging Technologies (AI/ML) in Sustainable Development.

Three memorial lectures were conducted honouring scientists Jagadish Chandra Bose, Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis and CV Raman.

At the state-level awards, the top three papers in each discipline (total 36) received certificate of merit, memento and Rs 15,000 cash prize.

The top five researchers got fellowships to conduct state-relevant research while pursuing a Ph.D. The top two academicians with exceptional papers received grants for carrying out R&D projects addressing social issues for up to three years.

The valedictory sessions was graced by Ujjal Biswas, minister in-charge of the state Science & Technology and Biotechnology, in presence of Asish Banerjee, Deputy Speaker, Bengal Legislative Assembly, Vijay Bharti, Secretary of Science & Technology and Biotechnology department among others.

Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Memorial Lecture was delivered by Kalyan Rudra, Chairman, West Bengal Pollution Control Board while Bengal Science Lecture was delivered by Amlan Chakraborty, Professor, University of Calcutta,.

‘Certificate of Excellence’ was provided to the awardees of the outstanding papers.