32-yr-old man electrocuted to death

Kolkata: A youth was electrocuted to death in Jorabagan area while trying to install a pump to fetch water from the roadside water tap of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Friday morning.



According to sources, the deceased identified as Rahul Dubey (32) lived with his wife and three children in a rented house on Maharshi Debendranath Road in Jorabagan.

Due to low pressure of the water flow, residents often use pumps to fetch water on the third and fourth floor. On Friday, Dubey was installing the pump like other days and as soon as he turned the switch on, he got electrocuted. Dubey was rushed to a private hospital at Amherst Street from where he was taken to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital and subsequently declared brought dead. Police have registered an unnatural death case. It is suspected that the switch board somehow got electrified due to a short circuit about which Dubey was unaware.