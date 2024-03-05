32 persons get appointment letters as primary teachers in GTA area

Darjeeling: About 32 persons from the GTA area were handed over appointment letters to the post of primary school teachers under the die-in-harness rules.



In a programme held at the Pintel Village near Siliguri, 28 persons from Darjeeling Hills and 4 people from Kalimpong district received the appointment letters. The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has plans to complete the process of Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 exam within June 2024.

“The appointments have been handed over under the die-in-harness rule. It is their right to get the jobs. However, as the jobs are to the post of teachers, I would urge the appointees to fulfill their responsibilities with sincerity,” stated Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, GTA. Tilakchand Roka, Chairman of the Darjeeling district Education Board said: “In such a short time, we were able to hand over the appointments. The DIs of the Education department worked relentlessly for this.”

Regarding the TET examination of 2021 that has invited controversy, Roka said: “We have looked at the 2021 TET file. We have found no discrepancies. The exam was not fake. The process of the TET exam of 2021 will be completed within June.” Sendup Lama, chairman of the Darjeeling district Education Board stated the die-in-harness cases were given priority. “The process would have been completed earlier but many had not submitted the requisite documents. The day is historic as these are the first set of appointments being handed over by the Kalimpong education board.”

As per the notification dated December 3, 2013 of the Government of West Bengal Labour department, the die-in-harness scheme is a scheme applicable to the dependent family members of government employees if the employee dies while in service or has been declared permanently disabled by a medical board constituted by the government and has prematurely become unfit to continue in service, permanently disabled or otherwise disabled.