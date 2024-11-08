30th KIFF to celebrate centenaries of Tapan Sinha, Arundhati Devi, Marlon Brando

Kolkata: The 30th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) is planning to celebrate the centenary of five cinema legends, Tapan Sinha; Arundhati Devi; Harisadhan Dasgupta; Marlon Brando and Marcello Mastroianni.

From December 4 to 11, the city’s most awaited film festival will likely pay tribute to these icons with special exhibitions, honouring their unforgettable contributions to cinema.

Sinha is not only known for his artistic brilliance but also as one of Bengal’s most commercially successful directors.

Beginning as a sound engineer trained in London, he went on to direct classics like ‘Kabuliwala’, ‘Sagina Mahato’, ‘Kshudhita Pashan’, ‘Galpo Holeo Satti’, ‘Jhinder Bandi’, ‘Adalat o Ekti Meye’, and ‘Banchharamer Bagan’.

This year, KIFF plans to honour Sinha’s centenary with a special exhibition and screenings of his iconic works. His legacy will also be celebrated at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) with a special screening of his 1976 classic ‘Harmonium’.

Cinephiles will also be transported into the world of the legendary actress Arundhati Devi at this year’s KIFF.

To mark her centenary, the KIFF committee has planned a special exhibition, offering a glimpse into her rich cinematic journey. Sources informed that the festival will also pay tribute to Harisadhan Dasgupta, known as the father of Indian documentaries. Through personal stories and rare images, the KIFF committee plans to showcase his work.

A centennial tribute to ‘The Godfather’ Marlon Brando, considered as one of the greatest actors of the 20th century, is also being planned. The exhibition aims to offer an intimate glimpse into his extraordinary life.“This year is the birth centenary of several cinema legends. We are planning to pay tribute to icons like Tapan Sinha, Arundhati Devi, Harisadhan Dasgupta, Marcello Mastroianni, and Marlon Brando through special exhibitions,” said one of the KIFF committee members.

Plans are also underway to honour Marcello Mastroianni, one of Italy’s most loved and internationally acclaimed actors. The festival will feature a retrospective exhibition dedicated to Mastroianni, who attained global fame in the 1960s through his collaborations with director

Federico Fellini, especially in ‘La Dolce Vita’.