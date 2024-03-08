30 women felicitated by Jalpaiguri Police

Jalpaiguri: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Jalpaiguri District Police felicitated 30 women in a programme held in the police line. Among the felicitated were members of women’s voluntary organisations, teachers, women journalists, women police and civic volunteers. District Police Superintendent Umesh Khandbhale said: “We have felicitated women who have done commendable work. We should honour women not only on any particular day but everyday. Keeping this in mind we have a women’s police station in the district also.”