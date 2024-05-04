30-bed mental health block to come up at MJN Medical College & Hospital

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital is set to inaugurate a 30-bed mental health block, a much-needed addition to its healthcare services. The state Health department has initiated discussions regarding this development. Presently, the hospital offers outdoor services for mental health disorders but lacks indoor facilities, leaving patients with complex conditions without adequate treatment.

The introduction of the new sub-division is expected to benefit residents of Cooch Behar and neighbouring areas.

Dr Rajeev Prasad, Medical Superintendent-cum vice-principal (MSVP) of MJN Medical College and Hospital, Cooch Behar, confirmed the progress during a meeting held at the state Health department.

The prevalence of mental illnesses, exacerbated by addiction and environmental factors, particularly affects the younger demographic. However, with appropriate treatment and counselling, patients can recover, underscoring the necessity for proper infrastructure. A patient undergoing psychiatric outdoor treatment at MJN Medical College Hospital, Cooch Behar, remarked: “The treatment of mental illness is a delicate matter. With the rising prevalence of these conditions, it is imperative to introduce in-house facilities.” According to hospital sources, since its upgrade to a medical college, the hospital has introduced several new departments, including a trauma care unit, PICU, NICU and HDU. However, the limited space poses a challenge. Construction of a 50-bed CCU block is set to commence shortly, followed by the mental health block.

Despite employing four psychiatrists who handle daily outpatient visits, the hospital faces challenges in providing indoor treatment due to the absence of dedicated facilities. Determining the location of the mental health block remains pending, with activation contingent upon allocation of space within the hospital premises.