3 youths arrested for raping woman

Siliguri: The police of Ashighar Outpost arrested three youths for allegedly gang raping a woman for two consecutive days in Siliguri. The arrested were identified as Sanjay Roy, Gopal Roy and Durlabh Roy.



According to sources, the victim woman stayed under the Ashighar Outpost area with her father. Her father works as a night guard and the woman used to stay alone at home at night.

Allegedly, on January 20, five men entered her house and gangraped her. They even threatened to kill her if she told anyone about this. On January 21 too, the three youths entered and again gangraped her.

This time, the neighbours of the woman noticed the youths entering the house and caught them and handed them over to police. After her father lodged a complaint at the police station, police arrested them.

All the accused were taken in five days remand for further investigation.