3 TMC leaders in Bankura served show-cause notice

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has served show-cause notice to 3 party leaders in Bankura for their alleged anti-party activities. All the three leaders have been asked to give a reply within three days. The three leaders are from Beliator Gram Panchayat under Barjora block. Sources in the TMC said that the party may take steps if their reply is not found to be convincing enough. In the recently-concluded Panchayat elections, the ruling party secured all the 20 seats.

Incidentally, TMC MLA from Bharatpur in Murshidabad Humayun Kabir had also been served a show-cause notice for repeatedly issuing statements against it. He had allegedly waged a revolt against the party ahead of the Panchayat elections. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had warned party workers against infighting. He is learnt to have warned that all internal feuds need to be resolved immediately. He warned that if the matter is not resolved, they will be removed from their positions.