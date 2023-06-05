3 South Bengal dists to get rain: MeT

Kolkata: Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Sunday predicted that three districts in South Bengal may experience light rain with on Monday. However, dry weather and high temperatures is going to continue in Kolkata for the next four days.



People of three districts, including North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and East Medinipur may get some relief from heat. For the next four days, South 24-Parganas

and East Medinipur may receive light rain with thunder, and North 24-Parganas may experience rain only on Monday.

Rest of the districts in South Bengal, including Howrah, Hooghly, Purulia, Jhargram, West Medinipur, Bankura, West and East Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia will have dry weather mostly. Meanwhile, in North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, light to moderate rain with thunder has been predicted for the next four days. However, dry weather is going to prevail in North and South Dinajpur and Malda.

The maximum temperature recorded in Kolkata on Sunday was 38.7 degree Celsius which is three degrees more than normal and the minimum temperature was 29.9 degree Celsius, which is two degrees more than normal. It remains similar to the temperature recorded on Saturday.

It has been predicted by

the Indian Meteorological Department that Bengal will continue to witness severe heatwave-like conditions at least for the next five days starting from Sunday.

The MeT office had added that dry weather will prevail in several parts of the state till June 7.