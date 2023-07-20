3 Snatchers in cop net

Cops nabbed three snatchers, identified as Md Faisal alias Valu, Md. Ali and Azhar Alam of Tiljala, within hours after they committed a crime. According to police, on Tuesday around 6 am, a morning walker was passing through the Gurusaday Road towards Ballygunge Circular Road. When he reached near the BSF Officers’ Mess, three miscreants riding a bike snatched his mobile phone and fled. Cops conducted a search operation and picked up all three accused from their residential areas in Tiljala and recovered the mobile phone.