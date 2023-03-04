3 sex rackets busted, 7 persons in cop net

KOLKATA: The Detective Department (DD) of Bidhannagar Police busted three sex rackets that were running in the same building and nabbed seven persons, including the managers along with a few pimps and customers.



According to police, acting on a tip off, cops conducted a raid in the premises of BA-46 where three spa and massage parlours were running.

During the raid, it was found that behind the spa and massage parlours, sex rackets were being operated.

It is alleged that the women were being lured into the trap by a group of people on the pretext of jobs with lucrative income along with other facilities.

After those women fell into the trap laid by the accused and came to the city, they were forced into prostitution.

Police have registered a case against the arrested persons and other unknown accused persons.

A probe has been started to find out the other people involved in the racket. The probe is underway.