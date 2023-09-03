3 schools of North Bengal shine statewide in academics & sports

Jalpaiguri/ Malda: Three schools of North Bengal have earned a spot on the list of the best schools in the state, excelling in both academics and sports.



Last Friday, the Education department released a list featuring 11 schools recognised for their academic prowess and 2 schools for their sports achievements.

Among the noteworthy institutions are the 152-year-old Sunitibala Sadar Girls High School in Jalpaiguri town and Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir in Malda, which is recognised for academic excellence. Another school, Kunoir Kalicharan High School in North Dinajpur, has been commended for its outstanding performance in sports.

Sunitibala Sadar Girls High School has a rich history dating back to 1871. The names of Sunitibala Chand and her husband Devendra Chandra Chanda are closely associated with this institution. Committed to promoting women’s education in Jalpaiguri, Sunitibala Chand declined from the position of principal at Bethune College to work as the head teacher of this school. Swami Devendra Chandra also served as a co-teacher at this school, which was formerly known as Sadar Girls School in Jalpaiguri town.

The announcement of the list by the State Director of School Education brought joy to the students, teachers, and staff of Sunitibala Sadar Girls High School. The school’s head teacher, Sutapa Das, said: “This success is a testament to the dedication of all the teachers and educators in our school. We hope this recognition will inspire everyone in our school to continue striving for excellence in the future.”

Balika Golay, Jalpaiguri District High School Inspector, remarked: “This achievement is the result of the hard work of all the teachers in that school, starting from the very beginning. Moreover, this success is a matter of pride for the entire district. The school will be honored by the district administration on Teacher’s Day, September 5.”

Among the 11 schools in Bengal selected for the prestigious Sera Vidyalaya Award 2023, presented by the state government for academic excellence, Malda’s Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir secured the position. This news brought immense joy to both the teachers and students, along with their parents, at the school, which has long been dedicated to nurturing students’ character alongside their academic achievements.

The school’s headmaster, Swami Tapaharanandaji, stated: “This recognition is the result of the collective efforts of teachers, students, and parents. The state education department has informed us that the award ceremony will be held virtually on September 5, and the physical award will be presented to the school later by the

district magistrate.”