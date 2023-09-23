3 people ‘die of dengue’ while undergoing treatment

Kolkata: Three people reportedly died of dengue in the state on Friday. A 66-year-old man died of dengue in the city. The victim, Pinak Sarkar, a resident of Salt Lake was admitted to a private hospital on EM Bypass on September 15. He died on Thursday night following dengue shock syndrome.



The other victims were women. One of them was from West Midnapore’s Kharagpur and Ghatal. One of them has been identified as Runita Mullick who was admitted to a private nursing home in Kharagpur. She was shifted to the Midnapore Medical College as her condition deteriorated. In a separate incident another victim died of dengue. She has been identified as Sabina Bibi.

According to unconfirmed sources, over 30 people have died of dengue in Bengal so far. Following the dengue alarm, it has been decided that the health centers will open on a rotational basis.

City’s Mayor Firhad Hakim said that around 3,802 dengue infected people have so far been reported in the KMC area since January this year. More than 20,000 people have reportedly been infected with dengue across the state so far in this season.

The rate of infection has gone up in the past couple of months. The State Health department has directed various civic bodies and the districts to ensure strict surveillance.

The health officials in the districts have been asked to put up permanent or temporary hoardings in different municipal and Gram Panchayat areas.