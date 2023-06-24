‘3 out of top 5 states with highest dropout rates are BJP-ruled ones’

KOLKATA: Three out of the five states reporting the highest number of dropouts in class XI are BJP-ruled, while Bengal ranks significantly lower on the list. BJP’s ‘vendetta’ politics and attempts to malign Bengal on various pretexts have once again failed, as the Mamata Banerjee-led state government has performed commendably in national certification across various parameters, including school dropout rates.



The BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh have emerged as the highest contributors to the dropout rates. Uttar Pradesh with 5.9 lakh students has the highest number of dropouts in class XI, followed by Bihar with 5 lahks, Madhya Pradesh with 4.4 lahks, Gujarat with 2.6 lakhs, and Tamil Nadu with 2.2 lakhs. In class XII, Uttar Pradesh reported around 5.4 lakh dropouts, Bihar reported 3.4 lakhs, Madhya Pradesh reported 1.7 lakhs, Karnataka reported 1.6 lakhs, and Andhra Pradesh reported 1.5 lakhs.

A report conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation for the year 2020-21 assessed the situation nationwide during the two years of the Covid pandemic when schools, colleges, and other institutions remained closed.

The survey focused on students aged between 15 and 24 years. The previous survey report also disclosed that Uttar Pradesh had recorded the highest rate of institutional dropouts. In Yogi Adityanath’s state, the dropout rate among girl students in schools and colleges stood at 52.5 per cent.

The survey was conducted in both urban and rural areas of Uttar Pradesh.

Gujarat, the state that the BJP often boasts of as a model, has experienced a dropout rate of 50 per cent.

It was discovered that in many cases, girl students were compelled to get married before completing their school education. The BJP-ruled states have failed miserably in addressing the dropout rate and reintegrating female students into schools.