3 nabbed with crude heroin worth Rs 10L

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police on Sunday nabbed three persons and seized crude heroin worth about Rs 10 lakh from Bhorere alo Police Station jurisdiction in Siliguri.

According to sources, acting on a tip off, cops from the STF, Siliguri unit were keeping a strict vigil in the Bandhunagar area. In the afternoon, cops spotted a SUV that was coming from Alipurduar. The SUV was intercepted after the source who was accompanying the cops from a certain distance gave a signal.

During a search of the SUV, cops found 2.3 kg of crude heroin. The market value of the seized contraband is about Rs 10 lakh. Police also arrested three persons from the car who are residents of Hooghly and Nadia districts. It may be mentioned that this crude heroin is also called partially-manufactured heroin which needs to be filtered before turning it into the substance that people consume for addiction. Usually, the partially-manufactured heroin is procured from North East India and the contraband is smuggled to Nadia district for the final manufacturing process. Later, the heroin is smuggled out to Bangladesh.