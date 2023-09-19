3 more held in Purulia jewellery shop robbery case

Kolkata: Three more people, including one of the kingpin was arrested in the Purulia robbery case, increasing the number of total arrests from two to five.



The accused people, identified as Om Prakash Prasad alias Guddu, Dablu Kumar Singh and Ajay Yadav were arrested from Purulia-Jharkhand border on Saturday.

Police reportedly recovered a pistol, gold and diamond jewellery and Rs 36 lakh in cash from the accused. They were remanded to 14 days police custody on Sunday.

According to sources, one accused was arrested from Noida on September 5, and after questioning him, another accused identified as Karanjit Singh Sidhu was arrested from Jharkhand.

Official sources claim that Karanjit and Om Prakash were kingpins of the group that robbed the jewellery shop at Namopara in Purulia on August 29.

On the same day, another shop of the same jewellery chain was robbed at Ranaghat. Five persons were arrested for the robbery there.

Earlier, the police had suspected that both the gangs operated almost simultaneously and that the cases are interconnected as robberies at both places occurred at the same time and in similar style.

The police had claimed that the robbers had come from Bihar.