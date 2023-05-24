3-month-old rescued unhurt within about 10 hours of abduction

KOLKATA: A three-month-old child who was abducted from a ceremonial house in Kalighat was rescued unhurt from Andul in Howrah within 10 hours.



However, police were not able to find the man who had abducted the child.

A probe has been initiated to trace the accused person.

According to police, on Monday afternoon, Kalighat police station was informed that a child has been abducted from the ceremonial house by a man.

The mother of the child Khushi Devi told the cops that around 4:30 pm when her baby was crying an unknown man offered help. Believing him, the woman handed over the baby to the man.

After a while Devi noticed that the man was missing and so was her baby. Hearing this, senior Kolkata Police officials were informed.

As soon as the information reached the Lalbazar, Assistant Commissioner of Detective Department, Madhuri Sarkar was given the charge of investigation.

Meanwhile, cops of Detective Department and cops of Kalighat police station started checking the CCTV footage and found that the man boarded a cycle rickshaw and reached Rashbehari crossing from where he boarded a mini bus to Howrah.

Trailing the footage of several CCTV footage of Kolkata, Howrah and Howrah railway station, it was found that the man had reached Andul via Dhulagarh. When Kolkata Police team reached Andul and started looking for the suspect, they were informed by the Howrah City Police that the child was found abandoned in a local temple.

Police also came to know that a few relatives of the child's father stay in Andul.

Later with assistance of the Howrah City Police rescued the child and handed over to Devi.