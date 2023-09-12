3 ministers get add’l charges in minor Cabinet reshuffle

Kolkata: In a minor Cabinet reshuffle on Monday, ministers Indranil Sen, Pradip Mazumder and Jyotipriyo Mullick were given additional charges of certain departments.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, reshuffled the state Cabinet by changing departments of some ministers and also assigning additional charges of departments to some.

Indranil Sen, who holds charge of the Technical Education, Training and Skill Development department and is the Minister of State (MoS) of the Information and Cultural Affairs department, was given the additional charge of the Tourism department.

Babul Supriyo was removed from Tourism but given the charge of the Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources department which was earlier held by Jyotipriyo Mullick. Babul, however, Babul retains charge of the Information Technology and Electronics department.

Jyotipriyo, minister of the Forest department, was given the additional charge of the Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction (PE&IR) department which was earlier being held by Shashi Panja who is presently in charge of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, as well as the Department of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises.

Pradip Mazumdar, the minister for Panchayats and Rural Development department, was given the additional charge of the Department of Co-operation which till Monday was held by Arup Roy. Roy was given the responsibility of the state Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&H) department.

Md. Ghulam Rabbani was given the charge of the state Environment department. The chief minister was so far holding additional charge of this department after Manas Bhuniya was removed in June 2023.