3 migrant labourers from Bengal electrocuted at construction site in Ghaziabad

Kolkata: Three migrant labourers from Murshidabad were electrocuted to death at a construction site in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, on Friday. The family members of the deceased received the death news on Saturday morning.



According to police, the labourers were declared brought dead at the hospital.

"Today, at around 2 pm, information was received at Vijay Nagar Police Station...It was told that three construction workers were electrocuted...They were declared dead at the hospital. A post-mortem is being done and an investigation is in progress. The three labourers belonged to West Bengal," Assistant Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil said.

Police are investigating the matter. It was learnt that the bodies would be handed over to the victims’ families after post-mortem. Further information is awaited.