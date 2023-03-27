3 killed in separate incidents of murder

jalpaiguri: On Sunday night, a man allegedly murdered his wife and 18-month-old daughter in Luksan Tea Garden of Nagarakata Block after a quarrel and then attempted suicide. The deceased are Saki Oraon (27 years) and Mamata (18 months old.) The accused, Lal Singh Oraon, is currently undergoing treatment at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in a critical state.



Local sources stated that the couple, residing in a house at number 8 line in Luksan tea garden of Nagarkata block, often fought and quarreled after consuming alcohol. On Sunday night, a similar altercation took place, resulting in the brutal murder of the mother and daughter.

When neighbours went to the house on Monday morning and knocks went unanswered, they entered the house and found the bodies of the woman and her daughter lying in a pool of blood.

Lal Singh Oraon was found lying severely injured beside them. The police from Nagarakata police station arrived and recovered the two bodies. Lal Singh Oraon was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition by the police. In another incident of family dispute, a son killed his father on Sunday night at Gopal Line of Nagaisuree Tea Garden in Meteli block of Jalpaiguri district. The deceased man has been identified as Bande Kheria. According to local sources, Bande used to create disturbances in his house in an intoxicated state.

On the night of the incident also he was creating trouble in an inebriated state when his son Shitish strangled him to death with a rope. The accused is absconding after the incident came to light on Monday morning prompting the Meteli Police to launch a hunt.