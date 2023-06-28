3 killed in Hooghly road mishap

KOLKATA: Three persons, including an elderly couple, were killed in a tragic road accident at Gurap in Hooghly early on Tuesday morning after their car rammed behind a truck on Durgapur Expressway.



Another truck that was moving in the same direction behind the car rammed behind the car.

According to sources, the couple identified as Ranajit Mondal (64) and Bijali Mondal (59) of Anandapally in Burdwan town were returning from Bengaluru on Tuesday after visiting their daughter. They landed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata in the wee hours of Tuesday. Later they boarded a car to return to their home.

After a few hours while passing through the Majinan bridge area of Gurap, suddenly the car rammed behind a truck that was moving towards Burdwan as well. Another truck that was moving in the same direction behind the car, also collided with the car after the driver failed to apply a sudden brake. As a result, the car got squeezed between the trucks. Cops had to use a gas cutter to rescue the Mondal family and the driver Bechu Ghosh from the car. The injured persons were rushed to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital where they have been declared brought dead. It is suspected that driver might have fallen asleep due to the accident took place.

It may be mentioned that in the wee hours of Monday, three persons of a family were killed after a stolen bus rammed behind a car in Lake Town.

The bus was however intercepted by the police after it came to a halt after hitting a stone chip-laden truck from behind. The driver was arrested and sent to judicial custody after he was produced at the Bidhannagar Court.