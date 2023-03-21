3 killed, 9 injured in collision between car & bus in Bagnan

Kolkata: Three persons were killed and about nine were injured in a tragic road accident on National Highway (NH) 16 at Ishwaripur area of Bagnan in Howrah on Tuesday morning after a car collided head-on with a state-run bus.



According to police, around 8:15 am, an SUV carrying two passengers was moving towards Kolkata from Chandrokona in West Midnapore through the Iswaripur area in Bagnan. At the same time, a South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) bus was moving towards Kolaghat

from Kolkata.

The SUV driver somehow lost control and went over the median divider and collided head-on with the SBSTC bus. Sources informed that the incident took place after one of the tyres of the SUV exploded. After the collision, the bus driver lost control and dragged the SUV over the median divider and came to a bumpy halt on the Kolkata-bound lane.

Three occupants of the SUV, including the driver, died on the spot while the nine passengers of the bus, including the driver, suffered minor injuries.

They were rushed to Bagnan Rural Hospital, where eight of them were discharged after necessary treatment.

One passenger was a bit serious and thus he was shifted to the Uluberia Sub-Divisional Hospital. Both the SUV and bus have been seized.

A probe has been initiated and a mechanical test of both vehicles will be done soon, said police.