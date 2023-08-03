n a reshuffle in the IPS cadre, posting of three officers has been changed on Wednesday. Special commissioner of police (Dol. CP), Kolkata, Hari Kishore Kusumakar has been transferred to the post of additional director general (ADG), cyber cell of the West Bengal police.

This apart, ADG, North Bengal region, Ajoy Kumar has been made the additional director of West

Bengal civil defence in the rank of ADG.

Rajesh Kumar Yadav, who was the inspector general (IG) of the state armed police, has been made the IG of North Bengal region.