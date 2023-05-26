3 injured, several houses damaged after storm hits Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur districts

Cooch Behar/ Raiganj: Three people were injured when a large tree fell on four houses in Ward No. 15 of Cooch Behar city during a storm. The incident occurred on Thursday night. Many houses were damaged owing to a storm in North Dinajpur also.



At around 10pm on Thursday, rain and thunderstorm resulted in the uprooting of a very old tree, near the 15th ward embankment, damaging four houses and injuring three persons.

Local residents rushed the injured to the hospital, where they received first aid treatment and were subsequently released.

Civil defense team swung into action and began cutting and removing the fallen tree from the site on Friday morning.

Rabindranath Ghosh, Chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality, visited the affected area on Friday morning to assess the situation. Ghosh stated: “Arrangements have been made to provide tarpaulin and relief material to the affected families.”

Numerous huts were damaged and trees were uprooted when a storm lashed in Islampur and Chopra in North Dinajpur district on Thursday night.

Traffic movement on both National Highway 31 and state Highways were suspended for hours as the roads remained closed owing to uprooted trees and electric poles.

Crops like maize and paddy were destroyed in different areas. Md Abdul Sahid, SDO Islampur said: “The concerned BDOs have been asked to access the damages and send a report”