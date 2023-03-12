3 injured in leopard attack near Siliguri

SILIGURI: Three persons were injured in a leopard attack near Shimulbari area under Sukna Gram Panchayat on Sunday. The injured have been admitted to Siliguri District Hospital.



According to sources, a group of men was on the way back home with their domestic animals on Sunday afternoon.

Suddenly, a leopard came out of the forest and attacked the animals and the trio near Malivita, Shimulbari. Locals immediately rushed to inform the Forest department.

The three were rescued and brought to Siliguri District Hospital for treatment. Currently, all three are undergoing treatment. Two of the three have serious injuries.