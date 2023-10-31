3 injured in clash between two groups, two arrested

Siliguri: Three people were injured in a clash between two groups in the Shaktigarh area of Ward 31 in Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). Two people were arrested in connection with the case and produced before the Siliguri Court on Tuesday.



The incident took place on Sunday night. Allegedly, a youth named Biplab Das was beaten up by a group of miscreants. He was injured in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at a nursing home. Two others were also injured. A written complaint was filed at the NJP Police Station.

Based on the complaint, NJP Police arrested a man named Duranta Das on Sunday night. Later one Pankaj Sen was also arrested on Monday. Both are residents of Saktigarh.

According to locals, there is a tussle ongoing between two groups in that area. On Sunday night too, the same happened but went out of hand.

Consequently, on Monday night, groups of women from the area went to NJP Police Station and protested demanding such incidents be stopped at the earliest.

Regarding the overall incident, Moumita Mandal, ward councillor said: “Police have been informed to take appropriate action against this. Culprits will be punished for disturbing the peace and tranquility of the area.”