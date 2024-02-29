3 Independent councillors join TMC

Three Independent councillors from Cooch Behar Municipality joined Trinamool Congress. Councillor Ujjwal Tar from Ward 2, Councillor Subhranshu Saha from Ward 4, and Councillor Bhushan Singh from Ward 6 made the switch in a ceremony held at Cooch Behar Ravindra Bhavan on Thursday, in the presence of

Trinamool leadership. Abhijit De Bhowmik, president of Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress, along with North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha and district Trinamool chairman Girindra Nath Barman, officially welcomed the councillors by handing them the Trinamool flag. Abhijit De Bhowmick stated: “Bhushan Singh had joined the BJP before the last Assembly elections. The other two were initially part of our team but contested and won as Independents in the 2022 municipal election. Following the instructions of state leadership and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, they have rejoined Trinamool today.

Bringing party members back before elections strengthens the party. Independent Panchayats will also join the party on March 3.” These three councillors were originally part of Trinamool, but they contested and won the 2022 municipal election as Independents. Subsequently, they were suspended from Trinamool. However, they have now been reinstated into the party by the Trinamool leadership.