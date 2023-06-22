3 Independent candidates injured

RAIGANJ: Three Independent candidates were injured in an antisocial attack at Chhagharia in Matikunda I Gram Panchayat, under the jurisdiction of Islampur Police Station.



The injured are currently undergoing treatment at Islampur Sub-divisional Hospital. The Independent candidates have claimed that antisocial elements, backed by TMC, attacked them. However, TMC leaders have denied these charges.

Saifur Alam, an injured IND candidate, stated: “ While organising a campaign among the people of Chhagharia village last night, a group of antisocial elements who are followers of TMC leader Jakir Hossain, attacked us with bamboo and lethal weapons.”

Kaushik Goon, a TMC leader from Islampur, said: “TMC has no connection with this attack. It may be a result of an internal conflict between two groups of Independent candidates. We urge the police to swiftly arrest the attackers.”