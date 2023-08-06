3, including cop, killed in separate road accidents

Kolkata: Barely 24 hours after a class 2 kid was crushed to death by a lorry here leading to widespread protests, a woman was killed after a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler she was riding near the approach of the Vidyasagar Setu in the city’s Hastings area, police said on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Sunanda Das (28) was riding her two-wheeler back home on Friday night when the truck hit her from behind near the approach of the Vidyasagar Setu, a senior police officer said.

The driver fled leaving behind the vehicle which has been seized, he added.

“The woman was declared brought dead when taken to a nearby hospital. She is a resident of Howrah’s Netaji Subhas Bose Road,” the officer said.

In another incident, two persons, including an assistant sub-inspector, were killed and five injured in a car accident in the West Midnapore district on Friday night.

The accident took place post-midnight at Benapur Railway gate on the Digha-Kharagpur, Odisha Trunk Road in Kharagpur rural area, police said.

The deceased have been identified as ASI Ramanand Dey from Kharagpur rural police station and busi-nessman Jahangir Sheikh of Kharagpur town.

Dey was standing on the Odisha Trunk Road after getting down from a police van at Benapur railway gate when a speeding luxury car hit him. The car, in which Jahangir was travelling, then crashed into the railway gate signal post and a tea stall on the left side, police added.

Police had to work hard to rescue the injured from the mangled car. With the help of local residents, five people were rescued one by one and taken to hospital.

The bodies have been sent to Kharagpur sub-divisional morgue for postmortem. Jahangir and his com-panions were returning to Kharagpur from a dhaba in Makrampur in West Midnapore when the accident took place.