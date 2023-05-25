3 hurt as bus rams into temporary structure

Three contractual labourers of the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) suffered injuries after they were hit by a bus on Wednesday morning in BBD Bag.

The injured labourers were rushed to SSKM Hospital where they were treated and kept on observation for a few hours. Later they were released.

Around 6:30 am on Wednesday, a West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) bus of route S-3A (Thakurpukur to Sealdah) was moving towards the GPO from Raj Bhavan’s direction in BBD Bag. The driver lost control while the bus was passing through the North East corner of BBD Bag and rammed into a temporary structure of KMRC after hitting the labourers on the footpath before coming to a halt.