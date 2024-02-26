3 hurt after car falls from slip road

Three persons, including the driver of a car suffered injuries after a car lost control and fell down from the slip road under the Ultadanga Flyover on a shanty late on Sunday night.

According to police reports, a car bearing registration number WB 38 AV 2529 was moving towards Ultadanga along the VIP Road. After crossing Golaghata, the driver availed the slip road towards Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass.

However, the driver identified as Md. Shoaib of Entally somehow lost control and rammed into the guard wall of the slip road at the curve.

After hitting the Slip Road guard wall, the car fell down on a shanty underneath. Two occupants of the shanty, identified as Biswajit Sardar and Arabindo Sardar, suffered minor injuries in their legs. They were rushed to ESI Hospital, Maniktala from where the duo was discharged after necessary treatment.

The driver of the car also suffered minor injuries and was discharged after treatment from R G Kar Hospital. Local residents alleged that the driver was drunk. Police have registered a case and started a probe.