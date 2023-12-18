‘3 girls from same locality of Malda missing since last Mon’

Malda: The families of 3 missing girls of the same locality in Malda, missing since last Monday, are anxious for the safety of their daughters. Out of the three missing, one is a college student and the other two are in school.



Panic has spread in the locality over the disappearance of the girls on the same day and from the same area. The locals feel that it is a case of abduction. The police have started an investigation into the matter. The Gram Pachayat Pradhan along with the families of the missing students have now decided to meet the Superintendent of Police of Malda to appeal to him to speed up investigations.

On December 11, the girls had gone to their school and college but remained untraceable ever since. The family members also searched for them but failed. On Tuesday, missing diaries were lodged at the police station.

The mother of one of the missing girls said: “Though eight days have passed, the police investigation has failed to come up with anything concrete. We went to the police station but nothing concrete has emerged so far. We have not even received any update regarding this. We are spending sleepless nights.”

According to sources, police are trying to track the mobile phone of the college goer student. Police teams will be sent to the locations in case of any development.

Sandip Ghosh, GP Pradhan, said: “The matter is of grave concern and I have met the police several times to find out the progress of the investigation. I also met the families of the missing girls. We shall also go to the SP Malda to urge him to quickly resolve the case.”