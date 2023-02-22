3 engines douse hosp fire in 2 hrs

Kolkata: Panic spread at a private hospital in Mukundapur on Tuesday evening after a fire broke out inside a hospital’s store room.

Three fire tenders doused the flames within two hours. None were injured.

According to sources, around 5:15 pm on Tuesday staff members of the Medica Super Specialty Hospital noticed smoke coming out of the store room

where medicines are kept. Immediately police and fire brigade were informed. Three fire tenders were pressed into action within 20 minutes.

Hospital authorities claimed that the services were not hampered as the store room is located in an isolated place from the main hospital building.

However, the family members of the patients’ admitted in the hospital panicked as thick black smoke had spread all over the area. Fire was controlled around 6:45 pm.