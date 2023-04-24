3 dead as car rams into motorcycle

kolkata: Three youths were killed in a road accident at Shyampur in Howrah late on Saturday night.



According to sources, the youths, identified as Shantanu Hati (18), Bijoy Hati (19) and Kuntal Das (18), went to attend a family function in Dhwaja area of Shyampur from Dhandali area riding a motorcycle. The trio was reportedly returning from Dhwaja around 2 am. Near Kalia more, a car rammed into the motorcycle and the rider fled from the scene

with his vehicle. The youths fell on the road and died on the spot.

Police recovered the bodies and sent those for autopsy. It is alleged that none of the riders were wearing helmets. A probe has been started against the unknown vehicle driver.