3 dead, 27 injured after 130-year-old overhead water tank collapses at Burdwan Station

Three people died and 27 were injured after a 130-year-old overhead water tank collapsed and a portion fell on platform two and three of Burdwan Station on Wednesday. The injured persons were admitted to Burdwan Medical College Hospital.

The incident took place at around 12:08 pm when a sidewall of the tank collapsed and chunks of cement fell on the passengers standing underneath a tin shed, a portion of which was also damaged. The accident relief medical van arrived at the site at around 12:25 pm and rescue operations to pull people stuck under the debris started.

Railway officials, including RPF and GRP personnel alongside the state Fire Services department were engaged in rescuing the affected passengers. A help booth in connection with the incident was opened at Howrah Railway Station. The contact numbers are 033-26402242 and 22933 (Railway).

According to Eastern Railway officials, a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident. Since the incident took place within the Railway jurisdiction, it is likely that GRP too will probe the matter. According to a news agency, three Railway employees have been suspended.

As informed by the Railway officials, the tank was built in the year 1890. It used to supply water to the station platforms. The mishap has led to people raising questions on the maintenance of the tank. People alleged that water used to leak from the tank, and a person who was injured in the incident told a media house that water was leaking from the tank and suddenly the sidewall collapsed giving them no time to save themselves.

The Railways has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the deceased, Rs 50,000 for people who sustained major injuries and Rs 5,000 for people who sustained minor injuries. A medical team of the Railways was kept at the hospital to ensure that in case an injured person needs to be transferred, they can take steps immediately.

Due to the incident, train movement from Burdwan Station to Howrah via Chord and Main line were both impacted. According to an official, 14 trains were delayed in the section.

Initially, train service through line one, two and three of Burdwan station was suspended for safety reasons. Later around 12:55 pm, train movement was resumed in line number one. Train services were maintained via platform number one and four. Both the Railway and a team by local administration worked on clearing the debris from the station as well as the tracks. They dismantled the affected shed and workers started dismantling the affected portion of the water tank.

It is not the first time that a structure at Burdwan Station has collapsed and such a catastrophic situation has arisen. In 2020, a portion of the Railway station building collapsed injuring two persons gravely and four suffered minor injuries.