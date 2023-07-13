3 dead, 2 cops injured in Bhangar violence

Kolkata: Three, including two ISF workers and a villager, were shot dead in Bhangar late on Tuesday night outside a counting centre.



Meanwhile, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Central paramilitary forces and questioned their role during the violence at Bhangar. “How did violence spread in Bhanagar? The Central force was deployed there. How did the police suffer gunshot injury? She questioned.

The Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP), headquarters of Baruipur Police district, Maqsood Hasan and his bodyguard were also shot during the violence that had erupted in Bhangar.

It is alleged that on Tuesday night suddenly ISF workers started hurling bombs outside the counting centre in Bhangar. Police had restored the lathi charge initially but failed to control the situation.

Later police reportedly fired a few rounds of rubber bullets and tear gas shells to disperse the violent mob. Amidst the violence, several bullets were fired by unknown miscreants.

Among those two bullets hit Hasan and his bodyguard who were trying to control the situation.

ISF workers alleged that police had fired at them and two of their workers identified as Rejabul Gazi and Hasan Molla were killed.

A few people have been detained from the spot for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Meanwhile, a local youth identified as Raju Molla who was going to his sister’s house was shot from behind and fell on the road. He was declared brought dead at a hospital.

At the time of the incident, TMC leader Arabul Islam and his son Hakimul Islam were present inside the counting centre.

He claimed that the ISF workers had planned to kill him. Later a large contingent of police and Central force personnel controlled the situation and made a safe passage for Arabul and Hakimul.