3 dead, 12 hurt as truck collides with tractor

jalpaiguri: An accident occured on National Highway No. 31 at Maynaguri Ullardabri in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday morning.



Several laborers from Murshidabad district come to work on the Railway line in the Maynaguri area.

In the morning, the laborers were going to work by tractor and collided with a truck on National Highway 31 in Maynaguri, Jalpaiguri District.

The injured persons were rescued by the police personnel from the accident spot and admitted to Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital for treatment.

About 12 people were critically injured. Suman Sheikh, Hussain Sheikh, Kamal Mal were declared dead.

“All the dead and the injured people are residents of Murshidabad,” stated Biswajit Mahato, Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri.