3-day film fest to celebrate 155th birth anniv of Maxim Gorky

KOLKATA: A three-day film fest to mark the 155th birth anniversary of Maxim Gorky, one of the most decorated Russian writers ever to have lived, is set to start on Wednesday in Kolkata.



Apart from films, a photography exhibition and literary meet highlighting the life and works of the Russian writer and socialist political thinker is also on at Gorky Sadan, an institution named after him in Kolkata.

Come March 29, cine lovers can enjoy Russian director Vsevolod Pudovkin’s 1926 film ‘Mother’, based on Gorky’s 1906 novel ‘The Mother’.

The film depicts the radicalisation of a mother, during the 1905 Russian Revolution, after her husband was killed and her son imprisoned. On Thursday, Akira Kurosawa’s 1957 Japanese film ‘The Lower Depths’ will be showcased at 5.30 pm.

Arguably, the most widely recognised Japanese filmmaker in cinema history, Kurosawa changed the setting of the film based on Gorky’s 1902 play of the same name, from late 19th century Russia to Edo period in Japan.

On March 31, film lovers can watch the 1983 Soviet drama, ‘Vassa’ directed by Gleb Panfilov. Based on Gorky's 1910 play ‘Vassa Zheleznova’, the film won the Golden Prize at the 13th Moscow International Film Festival.

It was even selected as the Soviet entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 56th Academy Awards. However, it was not accepted as a nominee.

“Over 100 photographs, posters and books are on display at the exhibition, which celebrates the life and works of Gorky. He had a close relationship with India, too, and we have showcased letters of correspondence between him and other leaders of the Independence movement. A play on Gorky was also staged by Sukchar Pancham Repertory Theatre,” said Gautam Ghosh of Gorky Sadan.

On Tuesday, a literary meet on Gorky, and a cultural presentation was held to celebrate the 155th birth anniversary of the acclaimed Russian author.