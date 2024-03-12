3 close aides of Shahjahan Sheikh remanded to CBI custody for 10 days

Kolkata: The three close aides of suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh who were arrested on Monday, were remanded to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody for 10 days on Tuesday after they were produced at the Basirhat Court.



According to sources, Jiauddin Molla, Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia along with two other persons identified as Dedar Baksh Molla and Farooq Akunji were summoned by the CBI on Monday. After several hours of interrogation, the trio was arrested in the evening.

On Tuesday, after producing them at Basirhat court, a CBI lawyer reportedly claimed that Jiauddin and Dedar were behind the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on January 5.

While ED officers and media persons were attacked and prevented from reaching Shahjahan’s house, Farooq helped the suspended Trinamool Congress leader to flee. The CBI on Tuesday appealed for 14 days police remand for the trio. After the hearing, the magistrate kept the order on reserve. A few hours later, CBI custody of the trio was granted for 10 days.