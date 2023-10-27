3 branches of Postal dept opened in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Three new branches of the Postal department were opened in South Dinajpur district on Friday.



Of the three branches, one was opened in Balurghat block’s Chalkbalaram area while the other two were opened in Tapan block’s Varenda area and Banshihari block’s Buniadpur-Jamar area.

All three branches were opened by Sukanta Majumdar, Balurghat Lok Sabha BJP MP. He was accompanied by Budhrai Tudu, Tapan Assembly BJP MLA, Sanjiv Ranjan, Kolkata Region PMG and Siddhartha Bhattacharya, South Dinajpur Division of Postal Superintendent.

Apart from inaugurating the new branches of the Postal department, Majumdar visited Bolla temple on the same day.

“There are many people of ordinary marginalised villages who are not covered by the banking system. Three branches of the Postal department were opened for them to come and avail themselves of this system,” Majumdar said.

According to him, earlier people have faced loss by keeping money in various organisations like Saradha.

“To prevent that from happening, three new branches of the Postal department were opened in remote areas of South Dinajpur. No one will be harmed if money is kept in this government department,” he added.