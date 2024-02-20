3 arrested for extortion posing as GST officers

Siliguri: Three people were arrested on the allegations of extortion, posing as GST officers. Police caught them red-handed when they were stopping vehicles and



demanding money.

The accused have been identified as Subhajit Ghosh, Rupesh Tirki and Partha Ghosh, residents of Bagdogra.

The New Jalpaiguri Police had information that three people posing as GST officials were stopping vehicles and collecting money. The police had started a search.

On Monday too, police received a tip off and raided Fulbari toll gate area from where they caught the three red-handed. They three had arrived in a white car which sported a board of Bureau of Investigation, North Bengal. Police seized the car as well. All the accused were produced at Siliguri Court on Tuesday. Police have started an investigation.