3 African grey parrots rescued from circus

kolkata: Acting on a tip off the police seized and rescued three African Grey Parrots during a late night raid on Saturday at Tarzan circus from Rampurhat in Birbhum.



The circus authorities were allegedly forcing the birds to perform without a performing animals registration certificate (PARC) and for mutilating birds’ wings to prevent them from flying.

The police acted on the basis of a complaint by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

The FIR recorded violation of sections 3 and 11(1)(a) (for causing unnecessary and pain and suffering to animals, 11(1) (l) (for mutilation of birds), and sections 26 and 38 (for performing unregistered acts/tricks) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960. The provisions invoked in the FIR also include Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, for mutilating the birds by clipping their wings to prevent them from flying. The birds have been shifted to a safe, spacious aviary with the help of the state Forest department.

“Today, children are increasingly aware that the use of animals in circuses involves cruelty, and they are choosing other forms of entertainment. If circuses want to remain relevant in 2023, they will modernise and go animal-free, using only willing adult human performers,” a senior official of PETA India said.