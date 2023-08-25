2nd yr nursing student of SSKM Hospital found dead

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds the recovery of the body of a second year nursing student of SSKM Hospital on Thursday from Lytton Hostel inside the Hospital campus.



According to sources, on Thursday around 10:30 am, other students of the hostel found that the bathroom on the first floor of Lytton Hostel was occupied for quite a long time and despite knocking, no one responded. Suspecting something unusual, the Bhowanipore Police Station was informed.

The police broke the door and found a second year student — Sutapa Karmakar (26) — of Raiganj in North Dinajpur hanging from the iron rack that was fixed to the wall using a piece of cloth.

She was rushed to the hospital where the student was declared brought dead.

The police registered a case of unnatural death and started probe. During preliminary investigation, the cops came to know that Karmakar was seen depressed for the last couple of days. However, no foul play has been detected so far.

Sources informed that a friend has been asked to appear at the Bhowanipore Police Station on Friday for questioning. The cops are also checking the call details of Karmakar.