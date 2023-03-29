2nd-yr medical student commits suicide

A second-year medical student of ESI Hospital in Joka on Wednesday committed suicide inside her hostel room in Thakurpukur.

In a note, the student had written that she was committing suicide due to unbearable pressure of studies.

According to the police, on Wednesday morning at around 10:55 am when the student, identified as Yati Garg (22), did not come out of her room, her classmates knocked the door repeatedly.

Without getting any response, the hostel authorities were informed. After a while, the hostel authorities somehow managed to open the door and found Garg hanging from the ceiling fan. She was brought down and rushed to ESI Hospital where the student was declared brought dead.

Though she had written about pressure of studies as a cause for her suicide, cops are probing to find out whether any other angle could be possible.

As of now, an unnatural death case has been registered at Thakurpukur police station.