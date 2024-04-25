2nd phase polls to be held amid heatwave: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Wednesday predicted that there will be no respite from the heat for the people in South Bengal as the mercury will go up by 2-4 degree Celsius in the next three days. Heatwave situations will prevail in several South Bengal districts.

The MeT office said that polls will be conducted in three Lok Sabha seats in North Bengal on Friday amid heatwave conditions. These seats are Darjeeling, Raigung, Islampur. Red alert of severe heatwave is on for several districts in South Bengal which include West Midnapore, East Midnapore, West Burdwan, Jhargram, Bankura, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas. The MeT office said that the heatwave will continue at least till Sunday.

Kolkata on Wednesday registered the highest temperature at 40.5 degree Celsius. The highest temperature in the city may cross 41 degrees towards the end of this month. Temperature in several North Bengal districts may also go up in the next three days. Weather office predictions also said that there may be scattered rainfall in some parts of North Bengal on Friday. However, there is no prediction of rainfall in south Bengal districts yet.