2nd phase of Budget discussion to start from Monday

Kolkata: The second phase of Budget session will resume in the Bengal Assembly on Monday when the department-wise Budget will be presented in the House and discussions will be held.

The Business Advisory Committee held a meeting on Friday when the Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay made it clear that discussions will take place on the important departments. Sources said that discussions may take place on health, Panchayat, labour, power etc. On Monday, a question-answer session will be held after an obituary reference. Discussions on various departmental budgets will also take place from Monday to Thursday.

The Mamata Banerjee government had laid a strong emphasis on social welfare and rural infrastructure. Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya in February presented Bengal’s Rs 3.89 lakh crore Budget for 2025-26 in the Assembly. She had also announced a 4 per cent increase in

dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees. In the previous Budget, the state saw an allocation of Rs 3.67 lakh crore, marking an 8 per cent increase from the previous year 2023-24.