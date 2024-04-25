2nd phase: About 4426 electors cast vote through home voting

Kolkata: As many as 4426 electors in Bengal would have already cast their votes when the three Parliamentary constituencies (PCs) — Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat go for polls on April 26.



The Home-voting facility was introduced by the Election Commission of India (ECI ) for the first time in this Lok Sabha elections. Voters above 85 years, and PwD (Persons with Disability) possessing disability certificates are eligible for home voting if they apply with the poll panel’s website for such a facility. As per reports from the office of the state CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) among the three PCs, Darjeeling has registered the highest number of home voting with 3066 electors availing the facilities. The second in this list is Raiganj with 1268 followed by Balurghat where only 92 voters cast their franchise through this service. Home voting for the second phase of polls ended on Tuesday (April 23).

Among the voters who availed of the facility over 2922 are above 85 years of age while 1504 are PwD. A senior official in the CEO’s office said that based on an application, the concerned District Election Officers (DEO) fixed the day for home voting. The electors have been provided a postal ballot at home on which they have marked the candidates of their choice. The same has been collected by the poll officials.”

During the Assembly polls in 2021, when voting was held following Covid protocols, the Commission had made arrangements for home voting for electors above 80 years of age and PwD.